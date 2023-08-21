NEWS

BREAKING: Nigerian Army Brigadier General Falls, Dies While Running During 2023 Annual Physical Training Test

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read

SaharaReporters learnt that Ahmadu was an Artillery Officer serving in the Army Headquarters Department of Special Services and Programmes.

A senior officer in the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General I. M. Ahmadu has died while running during the Second Annual Physical Training Test for 2023.

SaharaReporters learnt that Ahmadu was an Artillery Officer serving in the Army Headquarters Department of Special Services and Programmes.

FILEFILE

The General fell while running and was confirmed as the hospital where he was rushed to, a top source in the military told SaharaReporters on Monday evening.

According to the source, the General was buried on Monday evening according to Islamic rites.

“Sadly, an Army Brigadier General lost his life while running during the Second Annual Physical Training Test for the year 2023.

“His name is Brigadier General I.M. Ahmadu, an Artillery Officer currently serving in the Army Headquarters Department of Special Services and Programmes.

“The General has however been buried this evening according to Islamic rite,” the source said. 

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: President Tinubu Will Move From Mistake To Mistake Until Nigerians Join Hands To Push Him Out – Sowore, Obasanjo visits Isola, excites cab driver, others in United Kingdom

18 seconds ago

Today’s Headlines: Demolition threat: Tinubu may be forced to sacrifice you, Atiku’s aide tells Wike, LG poll: Obi storms Edo, rally support for LP candidates

10 mins ago

Ranking the 7 best players since 2020

12 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Obi storms Edo, rally support for LP candidates, Abuja’s turned to slum — Wike

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button