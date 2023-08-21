BREAKING: Nigerian Army Brigadier General Falls, Dies While Running During 2023 Annual Physical Training Test

A senior officer in the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General I. M. Ahmadu has died while running during the Second Annual Physical Training Test for 2023.

SaharaReporters learnt that Ahmadu was an Artillery Officer serving in the Army Headquarters Department of Special Services and Programmes.

The General fell while running and was confirmed as the hospital where he was rushed to, a top source in the military told SaharaReporters on Monday evening.

According to the source, the General was buried on Monday evening according to Islamic rites.

