NEWS

BREAKING: Nigerian Appeal Court Orders Tribunal To Revisit LP Gov. Candidate, Ken Pela’s Petition Against Delta Governor, Oborevwori

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 14 hours ago
0 315 1 minute read

SaharaReporters gathered the appellate court gave this order on Thursday morning while delivering a ruling on the interlocutory appeal filed by Mr Pela against the dismissal of his petition at the tribunal.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has ordered the Delta State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Asaba to revisit the petition of Mr. Ken Pela, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, against the state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori.

SaharaReporters gathered the appellate court gave this order on Thursday morning while delivering a ruling on the interlocutory appeal filed by Mr Pela against the dismissal of his petition at the tribunal.

The Tribunal dismissed the petition of Mr. Pela in July, claiming that it was incompetent and a flagrant violation of paragraph 18 subsection 1 of the 4th Schedule to the Electoral Act 2022.

Pela, in his petition EPT/DL/GOV/01/23, is challenging the outcome of the 2023 governorship election in the state and seeking leave of the tribunal to nullify the declaration of Oborevwori as the Delta State governor.

FILE

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was joined in the petition as 1st respondent while Governor Oborevwori and his Deputy, Monday Onyeme are 2nd and 3rd respondents respectively with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the 4th respondent.

Dissatisfied with the tribunal decision, Pela went to the Court of Appeal to ask among other things for an order to compel the Tribunal to entertain his petitions.

“The fact is that Ken Pela’s case that was recently struck out at the tribunal is what the Appeal Court asked the Tribunal to revisit again.

“Ken Pela’s case today (Thursday) at the Court of Appeal was only interlocutory, which means they will go back to the Tribunal panel sitting in Delta to continue their case,” a source privy to the matter told SaharaReporters.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 14 hours ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Coup D’état: African Union suspends Gabon

1 min ago

If AU And ECOWAS Want An End To Coups In Africa, They Should End Rigging Of Elections Now – Kenneth Okonkwo

7 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Wike Doesn’t Own PDP, He Can Be Disciplined – Dele Momodu;AU Suspends Gabon

9 mins ago

Wike should show the world the letter he wrote to the national body of the PDP- Daniel Bwala

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button