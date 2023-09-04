BREAKING: Nigerian Appeal Court Confirms Tribunal Will Deliver Judgement On Peter Obi, Atiku’s Petitions Wednesday, Announces Live Broadcast Of Ruling

The Court of Appeal in Nigeria has officially confirmed that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal will deliver judgment on petitions challenging Bola Tinubu’s election victory on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

The court added that interested television stations will be allowed to transmit judgments live.

SaharaReporters earlier on Monday reported that the PEPT in Abuja had set September 6 as the date it would deliver judgment on petitions challenging the election of President Tinubu.

BREAKING: Presidential Election Tribunal To Deliver Judgement On @PeterObi, @atiku‘s Petitions On Wednesday In Abuja | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/tnpoun2f5u pic.twitter.com/13vp0RpMA0 — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) September 4, 2023

In May, SaharaReporters reported that the Tribunal merged the petitions submitted by the various political parties while giving the pre-hearing report on the petition and presenting the trial schedule.

It also reserved judgment on the petitions filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party in order to deliver the judgements on the same day as that of Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

The statement reads, “The Court of Appeal wishes to inform the General Public that judgment in the following petitions before the Presidential Election Petition Court will be delivered on Wednesday 6th September 2023: CA/PEPC/03/2023 between Mr. Peter Gregory Obi & Anor VS. Independent National Electoral Commission & 3 Ors; CA/PEPC/04/2023 between Allied Peoples Movement VS. Independent National Electoral Commission & 4 Ors; CA/PEPC/05/2023 between Abubakar Atiku & Anor VS. Independent National Electoral Commission & 2 Ors.

“In a bid to promote transparency and openness, these judgments will be televised live by interested Television Stations for the public to follow.”

“Access to the Court premises will be strictly on accreditation. Only accredited individuals, including Counsel and representatives of Political Parties, will be granted access into the CourtroomInterested members of the public are advised to watch proceedings from their television sets.

“For accreditation and further inquiries, please contact: Josephine on 08037052260 or Samira on 08164483081.

“We appeal for the maximum cooperation of the General Public to ensure a hitch-free exercise, please,” the statement adds.