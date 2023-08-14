NEWS

BREAKING: Nigerian Air Force Aircraft En Route To Niger State Crashes

A Nigerian Air Force aircraft en route to Niger State crashed on Monday.

Sources told The PUNCH that the aircraft took off from Kaduna en route to Minna, the Niger state capital when the incident occurred.

However, it is still uncertain whether there were casualties from the incident as other details about the incident still remain sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

Also, the Nigerian Air Force has not made an official statement on the incident nor did the Air Force spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, answer calls made to his phone number.

On Tuesday, August 1, a South African-made propeller aircraft crashed in Lagos. 

The incident occurred opposite AP fuel station, close to a branch of the United Bank for Africa in the Oba Akran area of the state capital.

According to the NEMA, the aircraft belongs to Airfirst Hospitality and Tour Ltd with Registration number – 5NCCQ.

However, no life was lost in the incident. 

