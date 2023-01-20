Breaking News: Obasanjo maintains that Peter Obi is a better candidate compared to others.

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo claimed that only an “unpatriotic and bad Nigerian” would back a candidate with a negative reputation.

Obasanjo spoke on Thursday in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, at an interactive session of the Experiential Leadership in Africa with the theme “Executive Decisions, Indecisions, and Leadership Development in Africa.”

The former president maintained that his top pick for the role was Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Obasanjo underlined that he had simply voiced his opinion on the candidates and had not used the word “endorse” in response to a report that he had endorsed Obi.

As Obasanjo stated, “I firmly believe that whether the letter is open or not, God will punish me if I know what is right and fail to do it where it belongs.

“I mentioned that there was a distinct edge for one candidate. I take into account the character, record, vision, and opinion of this man as a child of God.

Content created and supplied by: Adukereport (via 50minds

News )

#Breaking #News #Obasanjo #maintains #Peter #Obi #candidate #comparedBreaking News: Obasanjo maintains that Peter Obi is a better candidate compared to others. Publish on 2023-01-20 21:00:20