BREAKING: NDLEA Arrests Prophet David Yekini With Hard Drugs

NDLEA has arrested Prophet David Yekini with hard drugs in Lagos.

NewsOnline reports that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Thursday said it raided the Mushin area of Lagos State and arrested Prophet David Yekini and 76 others over possession of substances suspected to be hard drugs.

The NDLEA Deputy Commander in Lagos (Operations and Training), Adetula Oluwarotimi, made this disclosure via a statement.

Oluwarotimi said the operation was conducted by a combined team of 150 NDLEA officers and soldiers and lasted six hours.

He explained that hard drugs seized included ‘Canadian Loud’ worth N5 million, cannabis weighing 146.85 kg, and 43.7 grammes of methamphetamine.

“Those that deal in illicit drugs among them would be charged to court.

“Without the consumption of hard drugs, criminality will be minimal,” he said.

The NDLEA top official, therefore, advised Nigerians to shun drug trafficking as personnel of the anti-narcotic agency are “ever-prepared” to hunt down lawbreakers and deal with them.

