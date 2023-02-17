NEWS

BREAKING: Naira Scarcity Protest Breaks Out In Ogun

Naira Scarcity Protest is currently ongoing in Ogun State.

 

NewsOnline reports that pandemonium broke out in some parts of Ogun communities on Friday as angry youths protested the lingering new naira policy and fuel scarcity.

 

This online newspaper learnt that protesters barricaded the Mowe end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and turned back motorists and travelers.

 

Protests had erupted in the Ketu/Mile 12 areas of Lagos State causing serious traffic along the Ikorodu expressway, but the police said the situation is under control.

 

Details shortly…

