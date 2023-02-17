BREAKING: Naira Scarcity Protest Breaks Out In Ogun

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira Scarcity Protest is currently ongoing in Ogun State.

NewsOnline reports that pandemonium broke out in some parts of Ogun communities on Friday as angry youths protested the lingering new naira policy and fuel scarcity.

This online newspaper learnt that protesters barricaded the Mowe end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and turned back motorists and travelers.