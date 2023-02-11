NEWS

BREAKING: Naira Gains Slightly Against Dollar

Naira has gained slightly against the dollar at the Investors’ and Exporters’ window.

 

NewsOnline reports that the Naira exchanged at N461.50 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Friday.

 

The number represented an appreciation of 0.09 percent equated with the 461.10 it exchanged on Thursday.

 

 

This online newspaper understands that the open indicative rate on Friday closed at N461.50 to the dollar.

An exchange rate of N462.05 to the dollar was the highest rate documented within Friday’s trading before it settled at N461.50.

 

It sold for as low as N446 to the dollar within Friday’s trading.

A total of N59.40 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday.

