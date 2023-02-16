NEWS

BREAKING: N500, N1,000 Old Notes No Longer Legal Tender Says Buhari In A Live Broadcast

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 4 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

N500 and N1,000 old notes are no longer legal tenders in Nigeria, President Buhari insisted on a live broadcast.

 

NewsOnline reports that President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday morning during a live broadcast approved the restoration of the old N200 notes as legal tender.

 

He made this announcement in a national broadcast on Thursday morning.

 

 

In his words, “I have approved to the CBN that the old N200 note be allowed along with the new N200 notes for 60 days from February 10 to April 10, when the old N200 note ceases to be legal tender.

“However all the old N500 and N1,000 notes remain redeemable at any CBN branch.

“I have also asked CBN to make the new notes become accessible to citizens through the banks,” Buhari said.

 

Watch the moment President Buhari extended the old naira note deadline…

 

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 4 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

‘We Will Not Leave The PDP For The Buccaneers, We Know They Will Leave After The Election’ – Wike

2 mins ago

We Expect Victory Because We’ve Worked Very Hard – Tinubu

11 mins ago

PDP Will Decide Gov Wike’s Fate If He Publicly Endorses Any Candidate Apart from Atiku – Shehu Sani

13 mins ago

Presidency: North Has Four Years Deficit, Poll Must Be Free, Fair- Professor Ango Abdullahi

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button