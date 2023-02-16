BREAKING: N500, N1,000 Old Notes No Longer Legal Tender Says Buhari In A Live Broadcast

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

N500 and N1,000 old notes are no longer legal tenders in Nigeria, President Buhari insisted on a live broadcast.

NewsOnline reports that President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday morning during a live broadcast approved the restoration of the old N200 notes as legal tender.

He made this announcement in a national broadcast on Thursday morning.

In his words, “I have approved to the CBN that the old N200 note be allowed along with the new N200 notes for 60 days from February 10 to April 10, when the old N200 note ceases to be legal tender.

“However all the old N500 and N1,000 notes remain redeemable at any CBN branch.

“I have also asked CBN to make the new notes become accessible to citizens through the banks,” Buhari said.

Watch the moment President Buhari extended the old naira note deadline…

President Muhammadu Buhari orders CBN to release the old N200 note into circulation until April 10, 2023, when it will stop being legal tender. He says Nigerians should return all old N1,000 and N500 to the bank.#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/QXHigLaa1o — Channels Television (@channelstv) February 16, 2023

