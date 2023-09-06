BREAKING: Lawless Nigerian Policemen Shoot At UNILAG Students Protesting Fees’ Hike, Arrest Three Demonstrators

Personnel of the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force have shot at students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and members of the National Association of Nigerian Students protesting against fees increment by the school authorities.

SaharaReporters learnt that the lawless police operatives after disrupting the peaceful protest also arrested an activist, Philip Olatinwo and two other protesters.

Update: @activistfemi , Philip Olatinwo, and two others have been arrested by @PoliceNG after shooting at Unilag students protesting over fee hike — JuwonSanyaolu (@AyowoleSanyaolu) September 6, 2023

The NANS had on Tuesday informed the police of plans to hold the peaceful protest on September 6, 2023, at the University of Lagos. NANS had warned the Department of State Services not to prevent students from exercising their rights to protest, saying it is a universally recognised human right. But in an update, it was learnt that the police had disrupted the protest, shooting at the protesters and arrested some of the students.

Unilag students being shot at tear gassed by the Police to disrupt their peaceful protest against the school fees hike. #unilag @ARISEtv @ruffydfire pic.twitter.com/vru5BinHg4 — ᴛᴇᴍɪᴛᴏᴘᴇ.ᴘʀ 🕵️🔥 (@temitopepr) September 6, 2023

“Update: @activistfemi, Philip Olatinwo, and two others have been arrested by @PoliceNG after shooting at Unilag students protesting over fee hike,” a source said.