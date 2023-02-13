BREAKING: Lagos Shuts Down Chrisland School Over Whitney Adeniran Death

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lagos State Government has shut down Chrisland School over Whitney Adeniran death.

NewsOnline reports that the Lagos State government led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, February 12, 2023, ordered the closure of a Chrisland School over the death of a student.

This online news platform had reported earlier that Whitney Adeniran, a Chrisland International High School student in the Opebi area of Lagos, State, Nigeria’s commercial city, died during a sports event on February 9, 2023.

Blessing Adeniran, the deceased’s mother, accused Chrisland School of negligence as her family continued questioning the school over the death of their daughter.

The Chrisland School girl’s mother said the school made no provision for emergency response at the event, hence didn’t administer first aid.

She said the girl had no pre-existing heart condition despite the doctor’s allusion to a cardiac arrest.

Reacting to the development, Lagos education commissioner, Folasade Adefisayo, says the school is now closed, pending an ongoing probe.

“We also note the impact of this unfortunate event on family, friends, and acquaintance of Whitney and call for calm as we assure that no effort will be spared in investigating the incident”, the commissioner opined.

Earlier while reacting to public criticism following the 12-year-old student’s death, the management at Chrisland School said Whitney had reported “not-too-buoyant” health on January 20, contrary to claims by her parents.

Based on proximity considerations, the school said it opted to take Whitney to a health centre, not a hospital.

Chrisland School dismissed insinuations that there was foul play in the death case while citing that she slumped in public.

“Our immediate response was to take advantage of proximity by identifying the nearest medical facility to take her to, where the doctor on duty administered oxygen and every aid possible to her,” the institution had added.

In 2022, four teachers were arraigned after a sex tape by Chrisland pupils surfaced online during an outing. In 2019, an ex-teacher of the school’s branch in VGC bagged a 60-year jail term for defiling a two-year-old girl in 2016.

