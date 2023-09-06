BREAKING: Lagos Police Command Releases 9 Arrested Activists, UNILAG Students Detained In Panti Cell

The Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has released nine protesting activists and students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) earlier arrested and detained on Wednesday.

SaharaReporters earlier reported the arrest of the students and their detention at a cell in its State Criminal and Investigation Department (SCID) Yaba.

Lagos Police Command Currently Holding Nine Arrested Activists, UNILAG Students In Panti Cell | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/VPbli0IETI pic.twitter.com/R79GWmeRbW — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) September 6, 2023

However, SaharaReporters learnt that the activists and students who were being put in Room D15 had been released.

They were released on Wednesday afternoon, a source told SaharaReporters.

It was earlier reported that the lawless police personnel arrested Giwa Yisa Topnotch while protesting with UNILAG students against fee increment by the school authorities.

SaharaReporters had reported how the police shot at students during the protest and arrested an activist, Philip Olatinwo and two other protesters.

One of those arrested was the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Public Relations Officer, Giwa Yisa Topnotch.

The NANS on Tuesday informed the police of plans to hold a peaceful protest on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at the school. NANS had warned the Department of State Services not to prevent students from exercising their rights to protest, saying it is a universally recognised human right.

But it did not go as planned as the police disrupted the protest, shooting at the protesters and arresting some of the students.

Various civic groups subsequently called for the immediate and unconditional release of the students and activists from police custody.