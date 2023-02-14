BREAKING: Lagos Orders Coroner Inquest Into Chrisland Schoolgirl, Whitney’s Death

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lagos State Government has ordered a coroner inquest into Chrisland Schoolgirl, Whitney’s death.

NewsOnline reports that the Lagos State Government has ordered a coroner’s inquest to ascertain the cause of death in the case of the late Whitney Omodesola Adeniran, a 12-year-old student of Chrisland School, who died on Thursday, 9th February 2023.

This online newspaper understands that the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) gave the directive in a statement today, noting that a thorough investigation will be carried out to ascertain the cause of death.

A Coroner’s Inquest has immediately been requested, in line with sections 14 and 15 of the Coroners’ Systems Law, Laws of Lagos State 2015, to determine the cause and circumstances of death.

By Section 14(1)(d) of the Coroners’ System Law of the State: “A report of death shall be made to any of the agencies for the report of death or the office of the Coroner and be subject to post-mortem examination where there is reasonable cause to believe that the cause of death was: violent, unnatural or suspicious.”

Section 15(1) and (9) further enjoins the Coroner to hold an inquest whenever he or she is informed that the death of the deceased person was in a violent, unnatural, or suspicious situation or believes an inquest is desirable following the report of a reportable death.

The commissioner noted that as a government, the security and well-being of citizens are of utmost importance while assuring the public that everything will be done to ensure that the cause of death is known.

“The findings of this investigation will be made public in due course and appropriate sanctions meted out to anyone found culpable.”

