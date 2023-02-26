Breaking: Labour Party vows to challenge election results in court

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Vanguard reports that the Labour Party has faulted the process in which the election results were collated in the last Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly election by the electoral body, Independent National Electoral Commission as it said that the outcome would be challenged in Court. The Labour Party said that most of it’s voters were disenfranchised across many parts of the country through various means. This was seen in a statement issued by Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim who is the National Publicity Secretary of Labour Party, he said that although the party made inroads with high votes in some parts of the North but it’s members were chased away from voting, he said, in most cases, the ballot boxes and ballot papers were destroyed.

Listing states that were affected, he listed Lagos, Bayelsa, Rivers, Kano, Yobe and Edo states, he said these states were affected by Electoral violence. Umar further said that INEC materials and officials were not deployed to places that are strongholds of Labour Party, in some cases, he said the officials came late but it was deliberate so that the party supporters would get tired of waiting and leave for fear of hoodlums. The Labour Party called on INEC to call it’s staffs to order and checkmate all of them.

