BREAKING: Labour Party Candidate Shot Dead Few Hours To Election (Video)

Labour Party Candidate has been shot dead a few hours before the 2023 election.

NewsOnline reports that the Labour Party candidate for Enugu East Senatorial district for the forthcoming 2023 Election, Oyibo Chukwu has been killed.

This online news platform understands that the Labour Party Senatorial Candidate, Oyibo Chukwu who was a lawyer, was said to have been attacked while returning from a campaign trip.

NewsOnline Nigeria gathered that Oyibo Chukwu was said to have been burnt inside his vehicle, but it was not yet known how many people were with him in the vehicle. The incident happened at Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area on Wednesday evening, February 22, 2023.

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Chijioke Edeoga, who confirmed the unfortunate incident, said that the gunmen shot him inside his vehicle with five other people with him and set the car ablaze.

“It is true that our senatorial candidate for Enugu East senatorial district for Saturday’s election has been killed. They (gunmen) shot him and five others and set them ablaze.

“Our party members are being targeted for assassination by political parties that felt threatened by the rise of the Labour Party in the state and are afraid they may lose Saturday’s election.”

Morris Monye, a member of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, also confirmed the attack in a tweet on the micro-blogging site, Twitter on Wednesday evening, February 22, 2023.

The former Presidential aspirant tweeted: “Information about the attack is still very sketchy but a top Labour Party member has confirmed the attack on Oyibo Chukwu but said he should not be quoted until the family speaks.

“News is filtering in that LP Senatorial Candidate for Enugu East, Chief. Bar Oyibo Chukwu has been shot and killed. The vehicle he was traveling in was set ablaze.

“He was growing in popularity

“His opponents are Chimaroke Nnamani (PDP) and Ada Ogbu (APC).”

It was also learned that the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Uche Nnaji was also attacked at the spot where the Labour candidate was killed.

Meanwhile, NewsOnline Nigeria reports that the attack on Oyibo Chukwu is coming a few days before the 2023 Election slated for Saturday, February 25, 2023.

