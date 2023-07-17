BREAKING: Kyari Becomes Acting APC Chairman, Confirms Adamu, Omisore’s Resignation

The All Progressives Congress (APC), one of Nigeria’s leading political parties, has recently confirmed the resignation of its National Chairman, Mr. Adamu, and Secretary, Mr. Omisore.

This announcement was made by Senator Abubakar Kyari, the deputy National Chairman, after a crucial NWC meeting held at the party’s secretariat in Abuja on Monday, July 17, 2023.

The Deputy National Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abubakar Kyari, has emerged as the party’s National Chairman.

Arise TV reported that Omisore had resigned from his position allegedly on the orders of President Bola Tinubu.

Though, Kyari also revealed that he has taken over as Acting Chairman while Deputy National Secretary, Barrister Festus Fuanter takes over as Acting Secretary.

Abubakar Kyari said that, “The NWC wishes to inform you of the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

He also said that, “It is now incumbent on me as the Deputy National Chairman, North, and the Deputy National Secretary to assume the roles.

Mr. Adamu had been serving as the National Chairman since 2019 and played a pivotal role in the party's success during the last general elections. Under his leadership, the APC was able to secure a significant number of seats in the legislature and maintain its position as the ruling party.

Source: Punch papers.

