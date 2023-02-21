BREAKING: Kano PDP Dumps Atiku To Join Kwankwaso In NNPP

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kano PDP has dumped Atiku to join Kwankwaso in NNPP.

NewsOnline reports that a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano has dumped the party for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

This is contained in a statement by NNPP campaign council spokesman Sunusi Dawakin Tofa in Kano made available to NewsOnline Nigeria.

The statement said the decampees were received by NNPP national chairman Rufa’i Alkali and the party’s vice-presidential candidate Isaac Idahosa at a ceremony in Kano.

ALSO: How I Stopped Obasanjo’s Third-Term Bid In National Assembly — Atiku

NewsOnline reports that PDP factional leader Shehu Sagagi claimed they dumped the party due to a lack of internal democracy and nepotism by its national leadership, said the statement.

Mr Sagagi stressed that he defected alongside 36 state executive members, over 700 local government executives, 8,000 ward executives, 44 national delegates and 1,452 ward delegates.

“Politics is a game of numbers. We are optimistic that the NNPP presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, will take us to victory at both the national and state level,” Mr Sagagi explained. “The PDP sabotaged itself in states like Kano by allowing the likes of Senator Kwankwaso to defect in spite of his massive followership not only in the state but the nation at large.”

He added, “To us, this is a homecoming, we are real politicians, and we have joined a political party that plays real politics. I am happy to rejoin Senator Kwankwaso once again a year after our departure.”

(NAN)

Related