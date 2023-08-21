NEWS

BREAKING Kaduna State Government Reduces School Fees Of all State Owned Tertiary Institution

BREAKING: The Kaduna State Government Led By Senator Uba Sani have Approved A Downward Review Of School Fees For Tertiary Institutions In Kaduna State. This Is In A Bid To Encourage Student Enrollment And Cushion The Effect Of Rising Cost Of Living. This Is Also In Line With Governor Uba Sani’s Campaign Promise To Ensure Accessible Education As Highlighted In The Sustain Agenda.

• KADUNA STATE UNIVERSITY

– Current Fee: N150,000

– Reduction (%): 30%

– New Fee: N105,000 

• NUHU BAMALLI POLYTECHNIC

– Current Fee: N100,000

– Reduction (%): 50%

– New Fee: N50,000 

• COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, GIDAN WAYA

– Current Fee: N75,000

– Reduction (%): 50%

– New Fee: N37,500

• SHEHU IDRIS COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND TECHNOLOGY, MAKARFI

HND Courses

– Current Fee: N100,000

– Reduction (%): 30%

-New Fee: N70,000 

ND Courses

– Current Fee: N75,000

– Reduction (%): 30%

– New Fee: N52,000 

• KADUNA STATE COLLEGE OF NURSING

– Current Fee: N100,000

– Reduction (%): 30%

– New Fee: N70,000

 

