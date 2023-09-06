Breaking: Justice Haruna Tsammani Strikes Out Petition Seeking Disqualification Of President Tinubu

The Presidential Election Petitions Court has declared that it lacks the powers to hear the petition of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) challenging the qualification of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to contest the 2023 presidential election. According to Daily Trust paper, the petition was struck out by the Chief Justice of the court, Justice Haruna Tsammani during the court’s proceedings taking place in Abuja currently.

According to Justice Tsammani, the court lacks the jurisdiction to hear the petition because it is a pre-election matter which should have been taken to a Federal High Court. Therefore, the Tribunal has struck out the petition based on this reason. He added that the timeframe of 180 days within which to determine the issue had elapsed.

The tribunal also dismissed the APM petition against the Independent National Electoral Commission and four others.

Listed as 1st to 5th respondents are INEC, All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima and Kabiru Masari.

Arewareporter (

)