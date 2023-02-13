BREAKING: INEC Names Places 2023 Election Won’t Hold In Nigeria

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

INEC has named places the 2023 Election won’t hold in Nigeria.

NewsOnline reports that less than 12 days before the general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigeria’s electoral umpire, has said that election will not hold in 240 polling units.

This online news platform understands that the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu named places 2023 Election will not hold in Nigeria at a meeting with leaders of political parties on Monday.

The INEC Chairman said for the places 2023 Election won’t hold in Nigeria, is because “nobody chose to vote in these polling units.”

Meanwhile, NewsOnline Nigeria reports that the 2023 Presidential election will hold on February 25, 2023, while the governorship election will hold on March 11, 2023.

Related