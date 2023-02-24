BREAKING: INEC Excludes Labour Party Logo On Ondo Ballots

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

INEC has reportedly excluded Labour Party Logo on Ondo Ballots.

NewsOnline reports that the Ondo State of the Labour Party has raised the alarm over the omission of its logo on the ballot papers sent to the state.

This is noticed barely 24 hours before the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled to hold Saturday.

The party’s state secretary, Mr Agbaje Abiodun, at a press briefing in Akure, the state capital on Friday said, “There is an omission of our party logo on the ballots brought by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the National Assembly (Senate and House of Representatives) elections.”

Abiodun threatened to challenge the action of INEC in court if it went ahead to conduct the election as scheduled without amendments.

