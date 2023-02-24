NEWS

BREAKING: INEC Excludes Labour Party Logo On Ondo Ballots

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 11 hours ago
0 302 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

INEC has reportedly excluded Labour Party Logo on Ondo Ballots.

NewsOnline reports that the Ondo State of the Labour Party has raised the alarm over the omission of its logo on the ballot papers sent to the state.

This is noticed barely 24 hours before the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled to hold Saturday.

ALSO: 2023 Presidential Election: Primate Ayodele Reveals God’s Choice For Nigeria

The party’s state secretary, Mr Agbaje Abiodun, at a press briefing in Akure, the state capital on Friday said, “There is an omission of our party logo on the ballots brought by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the National Assembly (Senate and House of Representatives) elections.”

Abiodun threatened to challenge the action of INEC in court if it went ahead to conduct the election as scheduled without amendments.

More to come…

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 11 hours ago
0 302 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

The Same Cash Citizens Are Struggling To Get, EFCC Got N32m New Notes From Politicians -Oseni Rufai

8 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:PDP Candidate Escapes Assassination Attempt, Atiku’s Campaigner Arrested In Rivers

27 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Our Logo Missing On Ballot Papers- LP, Peter Obi Unprepared- LP State Chairmen

44 mins ago

Reaction Trails As General Olusegun Obasanjo Re-Endorsed Peter Obi To Serve As The Next President

60 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button