BREAKING: ICPC Bursts FCMB, Arrests Bank Manager For Hoarding New Naira Notes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

ICPC has burst FCMB to arrest Bank Manager for hoarding New Naira Notes in Oshogbo, Osun State.

NewsOnline reports that the Compliance Team of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) in Oshogbo, Osun State, southwest Nigeria, has busted a branch of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) where some Automated teller machines (ATMs) were loaded with cash with their wrappers un-removed, “thus preventing the cash from being dispensed”.

This online news platform understands that the ICPC made this known in a series of tweets on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, on Friday evening, February 3, 2023.

ICPC revealed in the post that the “Team, therefore, directed that the wrappers be removed, and the cash loaded properly.”

NewsOnline Nigeria understands that the Operation Manager of the FCMB branch was “arrested and taken in for questioning” by the ICPC Compliance Team in Oshogbo.

“ICPC Compliance Team in Oshogbo has busted an FCMB in Osogbo, Osun State where some ATMs were loaded with cash with their wrappers un-removed, thus preventing the cash from being dispensed. The Team therefore directed that the wrappers be removed, and the cash loaded properly.

“However, when a follow-up visit was undertaken the following day to ascertain the level of compliance, the Team discovered that one of the ATMs was still loaded with the wrappers un-removed.

“The Operation Manager of the Bank was arrested and taken in for questioning,” ICPC wrote on Twitter.

ICPC Compliance Team in Oshogbo has busted an FCMB in Osogbo, Osun State where some ATMs were loaded with cash with their wrappers un-removed, thus preventing the cash from being dispensed. The Team therefore directed that the wrappers be removed, and the cash loaded properly. pic.twitter.com/5i3bI0sYMW — ICPC Nigeria (@icpcnigeria) February 3, 2023

Meanwhile, NewsOnline Nigeria reports that Nigerians have been having difficulties accessing the new naira notes since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced phasing out of the old naira notes as a legal tender in Nigeria.

Related