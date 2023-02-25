BREAKING: Hoodlums Attack INEC Ad Hoc Staff In Gombe

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Hoodlums have attacked INEC Ad Hoc Staff in Gombe State.

NewsOnline reports that the police in Gombe on Saturday confirmed an attack on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s ad hoc staff camped at the Tudunwada Primary School, in Gombe metropolis.

Oqua Etim, police commissioner in Gombe confirmed the attack on Saturday.

”They were attacked by suspected hoodlums. It is very unfortunate, the ad hoc staff moved with materials ahead of the security personnel. That was the mistake they made,” Mr Etim stated. “They were trying to settle in before other colleagues who were to go with the security team from the INEC office.”

He added, “Unfortunately the hoodlums took advantage of that. We have taken steps to ensure that such a situation doesn’t occur again. This has never happened. We planned that as they leave the INEC office as a team, they will be escorted to their various locations.”

INEC did not immediately respond to requests for a comment as calls made to INEC public affairs officer in Gombe, Mohorret Bigun, were not returned.

The hoodlums also stole cell phones, backpacks and power banks.

(NAN)

