BREAKING: Governor Wike Notifies Rivers People Of His Chosen Presidential Candidate

Governor Wike has notified Rivers People of his chosen presidential candidate.

NEWSONLINE reports that Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has clarified he will not make a public show of his preferred presidential candidate, insisting Rivers people have been notified of his choice.

This online newspaper understands that the Governor spoke on Wednesday at Elekahia where the Rivers PDP inaugurated its campaign for Port Harcourt Capital City.

The Governor in a dramatic fashion, for over five times, asked the crowd of Port Harcourt residents, who gathered to witness the campaign kick-off in the city: “Are you not already aware of our preferred presidential candidate?”

“We are aware,” the crowd thundered in multiple replies implying that they would carry out the Governor’s directive.

Wike, who lambasted a former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside, said there was no time he said he would speak publicly about his preferred candidate.

Addressing Dakuku, he said: “Look at this small boy whom I flogged in 2015, I don’t know where they said he comes from whether Abia or Opobo, I flogged him in 2015, he thought they would give him the ticket in 2019, he didn’t get.

“They sent him to NIMASA. Asked him to name what he brought to Rivers people. He didn’t bring anything, shameless people and shameless politician.

“You have a position, you can not help your people and you are coming out to open your mouth simply because they didn’t give him a second term to be DG of NIMASA.

“You have the guts to tell me to name my presidential candidate. Are we at the same level? Failure and success are they the same? Look at a man who is always failing every day.

“Let me also tell him. He doesn’t understand the activities of the G5. I have told most people that this fight we are fighting is like guerrilla warfare. The more you look the less you see.

“I never told anybody one day that I will bring the camera and announce to you, this is where we will go. I said I would tell Rivers people the candidate they would support. I didn’t tell you the method of saying it. I didn’t tell you I will bring live coverage and say it. But Rivers people know. Is it not correct? Are you not aware? Have we not said it?”

