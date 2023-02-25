BREAKING: Governor Wike Blows Hot Over BVAS Malfunctioning

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Wike has reacted to BVAS Malfunctioning in his ward.

NewsOnline reports that Governor Nyesom Wike has expressed disappointment with the Bimodal Voters Accredited System, BVAS.

The Rivers helmsman spoke at his Polling Unit 7A of Ward 9, Rumuepirikom, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

Wike and his wife, Justice Suzette Wike, arrived at the unit at about 11 am and left when the BVAS failed to accredit him.

“We are highly disappointed. INEC told us they were ready for the election and that BVAS was working.

“You can see the crowd here, I don’t think that most people will be allowed to vote with the slow working of the BVAS.

“If a number of people are disenfranchised, what do you expect? People may lose their temper and anything could happen.”

Noting that INEC should have been fully ready for the elections before claiming they were, the governor said there had been no report of violence in Rivers.

