NEWS

BREAKING: Governor Sanwo-Olu Slightly Wins Polling Unit As Obi Follow

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 14 mins ago
0 313 Less than a minute

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Sanwo-Olu slightly won his polling unit as Obi follow.   NewsOnline reports that Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has won his polling unit (Unit 006, Ward E3, Lagos Island) for the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) in the Presidential and National Assembly elections.   BREAKING: Bola Tinubu Defeats Atiku At PDP Governor Makinde’s Polling Unit   […]

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 14 mins ago
0 313 Less than a minute
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Peter Obi Speaks After Casting His Votes, Says He Has Received Reports Of Delays By INEC Officials

1 min ago

Nigerians Tackle Buhari After He Revealed Candidates That He Voted For In The Election

13 mins ago

Nigerians Call Out Buhari After Revealing The Candidates He Voted For In The Election

36 mins ago

Woman Was Spotted Crying After She Mistakenly Voted For Bola Tinubu On The Ballot

56 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button