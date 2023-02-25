BREAKING: Governor Ortom Dumps Atiku, Votes For Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Ortom has dumped Atiku and voted for Peter Obi.

NewsOnline reports that Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Saturday voted for the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate Peter Obi.

This online newspaper understands that Governor Ortom cast his vote for Obi at his polling unit in Tse-Ortom, Mzondu ward, Guma LGA of the state.

The governor dumped his party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Ortom is part of the G5 governors at loggerheads with Atiku and the PDP’s leadership.

The G5 group fell out with Atiku after he emerged as PDP’s presidential candidate in 2022.

