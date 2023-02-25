NEWS

BREAKING: Governor Ortom Dumps Atiku, Votes For Peter Obi

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 4 hours ago
0 304 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Ortom has dumped Atiku and voted for Peter Obi.

NewsOnline reports that Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Saturday voted for the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate Peter Obi.

This online newspaper understands that Governor Ortom cast his vote for Obi at his polling unit in Tse-Ortom, Mzondu ward, Guma LGA of the state.

BREAKING: Governor Wike Blows Hot Over BVAS Malfunctioning

The governor dumped his party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Ortom is part of the G5 governors at loggerheads with Atiku and the PDP’s leadership.

The G5 group fell out with Atiku after he emerged as PDP’s presidential candidate in 2022.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 4 hours ago
0 304 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

NSCDC vehicle carrying 2023 election materials to Lagos crashes in Abuja.

7 mins ago

2023 Elections: INEC Bemoans Attacks, Says Snatched BVAS Machines Replaced

10 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: PDP Chief Dies Hours Before Poll, I’m Optimistic Of Winning – Atiku

26 mins ago

Governor Ortom Dumps Atiku, Flaunts Ballot Paper After Voting For Obi

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button