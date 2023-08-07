BREAKING: Governor Mbah Bans Unauthorised Use of Vehicles With Tinted Glass In Enugu

Governor Peter Mbah’s administration in Enugu State on Monday declared a ban on the unauthorised use of vehicles with tinted glass in the state.

The governor said the ban was in line with his avowed determination and commitment to combat the nefarious activities of kidnappers and other criminal elements in the state.

Governor Mbah made the declaration in a public service announcement he issued through the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia.

According to him, “the ban shall take effect after four weeks of this notice, with consequent enforcement starting on Monday, September 4, 2023”.

“This is to give owners of vehicles with tinted glasses, who did not obtain Police Tinted Permits before the suspension of its issuance by the Nigeria Police Force on 7th June 2021, sufficient time to have them removed or replaced if they are factory fitted, in accordance with the provisions of the law.

“Defaulting vehicles shall be impounded by the enforcement taskforce and shall not be released to their owners until the tinted glasses are removed or replaced and the specified fines paid,” he warned.

The governor, however, reiterated that the ban “is primarily aimed at curtailing the activities of criminals and to generally enhance the security and safety of the good people and residents of Enugu State.

“We, therefore, solicit the understanding and cooperation of the general public in this regard.”