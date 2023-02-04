NEWS

BREAKING: Government Declares 18-Day Public Holiday For 2023 Election

Government has declared an 18-Day Public Holiday for 2023 election.

 

NewsOnline reports that the Yobe State Government has declared 18 day holiday for schools across the state to enable students and teachers to exercise their civic rights in the forthcoming general elections.

 

A letter signed by the director, Schools Management Committee, Bukar M. Modu in Damaturu seen by NewsOnline Nigeria, stated; “I wish to convey the approval of the commissioner for 18 days holidays from 23rd February 2023 to 13th March 2023 to enable students and teachers to exercise their civic rights in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.”

 

 

The letter said the break was in consideration of the distance of some students, especially exchange program students, from polling centers. However, 10 days will be deducted from the Third Term holiday.

 

He added, “To recover the 10 days, students are to break for the Third Term holiday from Tuesday 15th August instead of Friday 4th August 2023 as earlier scheduled in the calendar.

“The commissioner wishes all students and teachers hitch-free elections, students have been cautioned not to be used as thugs for the benefit of anybody.

 

“Yobe State government is committed to their welfare and shall continue to provide qualitative education for their future.”

