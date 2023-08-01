NEWS

BREAKING: Four Rescued Alive As Helicopter Crashes Into Building In Lagos, Nigeria

The incident occurred opposite AP fuel station, close to a branch of the United Bank for Africa in the Oba Akran area of the state capital. 

There was panic in the Ikeja area of Lagos State on Tuesday as a helicopter crashed into a building and burst into flames. 

It was learnt that the incident occurred around 3.30pm.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency, the operator of the helicopter is not known yet. 

“There were two white men and two black men on board. Three craters on the spot created by impacts on the ground,” Ibrahim Farinloye of NEMA said. 

Emergency responders were still being awaited at the time of filing this report.

