BREAKING: Fountain of life Church founder, Pastor Odukoya, dies at 67 in USA

As reported by Vanguard papers, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, the Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church, has passed away. The official Facebook page of the church confirmed his demise. The clergyman’s death occurred on Monday, August 7, in the United States of America.

The church conveyed the news, stating, “With complete surrender to the divine will of God, the Fountain of Life Church Family announces the transition to eternal glory of our revered Father, Teacher, and devoted servant of the Most High God, Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya.”

Born on June 15, 1956, in Kaduna, Colonial Nigeria, Odukoya’s formative years were spent in the same city. He received his primary and secondary education at Baptist Primary School on Kigo Road and St. Paul’s College (now known as Kufena College, Wusasa) in Zaria. Subsequently, he pursued higher education at the University of Ibadan in 1976, earning a degree in petroleum engineering in 1981.

It is worth recalling that Pastor Taiwo Odukoya has experienced personal tragedies in the past. In 2021, he lost his second wife, Nomthi Odukoya, after her two-year-long battle with cancer. Furthermore, on December 10, 2005, he faced the tragic loss of his wife, Bimbo Odukoya, and 102 others in a fatal plane crash.

Notably, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya served as the senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, situated in Ilupeju, Lagos State. This congregation boasted an impressive membership exceeding 8,000 individuals. The passing of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya marks a significant loss in the religious community. Feel free to share your thoughts on this matter by leaving your comments below. Your contributions are appreciated.

Article Source: Vanguard

