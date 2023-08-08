NEWS

BREAKING: Fountain of life Church founder, Pastor Odukoya, dies at 67 in USA

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 17 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read

As reported by Vanguard papers, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, the Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church, has passed away. The official Facebook page of the church confirmed his demise. The clergyman’s death occurred on Monday, August 7, in the United States of America.

The church conveyed the news, stating, “With complete surrender to the divine will of God, the Fountain of Life Church Family announces the transition to eternal glory of our revered Father, Teacher, and devoted servant of the Most High God, Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya.”

Born on June 15, 1956, in Kaduna, Colonial Nigeria, Odukoya’s formative years were spent in the same city. He received his primary and secondary education at Baptist Primary School on Kigo Road and St. Paul’s College (now known as Kufena College, Wusasa) in Zaria. Subsequently, he pursued higher education at the University of Ibadan in 1976, earning a degree in petroleum engineering in 1981.

It is worth recalling that Pastor Taiwo Odukoya has experienced personal tragedies in the past. In 2021, he lost his second wife, Nomthi Odukoya, after her two-year-long battle with cancer. Furthermore, on December 10, 2005, he faced the tragic loss of his wife, Bimbo Odukoya, and 102 others in a fatal plane crash.

Notably, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya served as the senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, situated in Ilupeju, Lagos State. This congregation boasted an impressive membership exceeding 8,000 individuals. The passing of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya marks a significant loss in the religious community. Feel free to share your thoughts on this matter by leaving your comments below. Your contributions are appreciated.

Article Source: Vanguard

Deradeen123 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 17 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

ACF insists on more dialogue on Niger crisis, urges FG to lift sanctions on the country

4 mins ago

Gorgeous Plain And Pattern Gown Styles You Can Rock As A Fashionable Lady

6 mins ago

Most Govs Have Not Visited Farms Or Factories Apart From Coming To The Villa For Appointments – Shehu Sani

15 mins ago

Niger Republic: French Govt Has A Minimum Of A Battalion In Every Francophone Country – Bode George

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button