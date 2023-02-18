BREAKING: Five Presidential Candidates Endorse Atiku Ahead Of Election (FULL LIST)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Five Presidential Candidates have endorsed Atiku ahead of the Saturday 25th Presidential election.

NewsOnline reports that barely seven days before the 2023 elections, five presidential candidates have endorsed their counterpart from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

The presidential candidates endorsed Atiku during his campaign in Yola, Adamawa State, on Saturday.

Former Kogi West Senator and spokesman of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign, Dino Melaye, had announced the endorsement.

Speaking on behalf of the presidential candidates, the National Chairman of the Allied People Movement, APM, Yusuf Dantalle, said the parties decided to endorse Atiku after extensive consultation.

According to Dantalle: “I’m speaking on behalf of the five political parties that have decided to throw their weight behind the presidential ticket of Atiku-Okowa

“History is being made to rebuild our nation, it’s time to chart a new course for our nation’s advancement. It’s time to return power to the people, it’s time to set aside partisan politics and unite.

“It’s time for compassionate leadership, it’s time to end the sufferings of our people, it’s time to run a participatory democracy. It’s time to set aside partisan politics and join hands to make Nigeria great again.

“To further the cause of good governance in Nigeria, we the leaders of the five political parties in Nigeria namely, APM, AA, APB, ABC, and NPM, after extensive deliberations and consultations with relevant stakeholders have decided to endorse Atiku-Okowa ticket for the presidential election.

“We are of the firm view that the Atiku-Okowa ticket is the best for our nation.”

