BREAKING: Fire Guts Section Of Nigeria’s First Teaching Hospital, UCH In Ibadan

A section Of the University Teaching Hospital (UCH), Ibadan has been gutted by fire.

 

Emergency responders are on the ground to contain the fire, a video posted by Nigerian Television Authority on Friday reveals. 

 

Meanwhile, the details of the incident were still sketchy at the time of filing this report. 

Similarly, in April, a residential block at the teaching hospital was gutted by fire.

 

However, no life was lost in the incident. 

