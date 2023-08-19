NEWS
BREAKING: Fire Guts Section Of Nigeria’s First Teaching Hospital, UCH In Ibadan
A section Of the University Teaching Hospital (UCH), Ibadan has been gutted by fire.
Emergency responders are on the ground to contain the fire, a video posted by Nigerian Television Authority on Friday reveals.
Meanwhile, the details of the incident were still sketchy at the time of filing this report.
Similarly, in April, a residential block at the teaching hospital was gutted by fire.
However, no life was lost in the incident.
