BREAKING: Finally, Governor Wike Names Preferred Presidential Candidate

Finally, Governor Wike has named his preferred Presidential Candidate for the 2023 election.

NEWSONLINE reports that the Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has declared his support for the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This online newspaper recalls that Governor Wike after falling out with the People’s Democratic Party, PDP Candidate, Atiku Abubakar had said he would make his decision on who to support for presidency in January 2023.

He has been called out severally in the month for not keeping to his word but his response has always been that he didn’t specify the date he will be making the announcement.

This publication has it on good record that Rivers Governor has unveiled Tinubu as his choice candidate even though he hasn’t come out to say it publicly.

For months now, there have been pointers that he would work for Peter Obi as his online media aides have been canvassing votes for Peter Obi until yesterday when they all suddenly started campaigning for Tinubu, just a day after Wike revealed that he will be naming his preferred choice.

Also, in a video seen on twitter, the rivers state government has started mounting billboards for the APC Presidential candidate, recall that Wike noted that he will be going all out for his preferred choice.

Furthermore, reports has it that Governor Wike held a meeting with local government chairmen in Rivers state yesterday and ordered them to work for the APC to ensure a 25% worth of votes.

A coward Gov Nyesom Wike, after a meeting, has told his caucus and Local Government Chairmen in the state that he is not publicly naming his preferred Presidential candidate. He directed them to work for Bola Tinubu of the APC and ensure he gets 25%.

It is worthy of note that five aggrieved governors in the PDP, with Wike being the leader pulled out of Atiku Abubakar campaign council because they want a southern president of the country.

