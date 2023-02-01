NEWS

BREAKING: Finally, Governor Wike Names Preferred Presidential Candidate

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 11 hours ago
0 315 2 minutes read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Finally, Governor Wike has named his preferred Presidential Candidate for the 2023 election.

 

NEWSONLINE reports that the Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has declared his support for the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

 

This online newspaper recalls that Governor Wike after falling out with the People’s Democratic Party, PDP Candidate, Atiku Abubakar had said he would make his decision on who to support for presidency in January 2023.

 

He has been called out severally in the month for not keeping to his word but his response has always been that he didn’t specify the date he will be making the announcement.

This publication has it on good record that Rivers Governor has unveiled Tinubu as his choice candidate even though he hasn’t come out to say it publicly.

 

For months now, there have been pointers that he would work for Peter Obi as his online media aides have been canvassing votes for Peter Obi until yesterday when they all suddenly started campaigning for Tinubu, just a day after Wike revealed that he will be naming his preferred choice.

 

 

Also, in a video seen on twitter, the rivers state government has started mounting billboards for the APC Presidential candidate, recall that Wike noted that he will be going all out for his preferred choice.

 

 

Furthermore, reports has it that Governor Wike held a meeting with local government chairmen in Rivers state yesterday and ordered them to work for the APC to ensure a 25% worth of votes.

 

 

It is worthy of note that five aggrieved governors in the PDP, with Wike being the leader pulled out of Atiku Abubakar campaign council because they want a southern president of the country.

Details later

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 11 hours ago
0 315 2 minutes read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

If I Didn’t See All Nigerians As My Family, I Wouldn’t Have Selected Akabueze As Commissioner-Tinubu

53 seconds ago

Reactions Trail Photo Of Peter Obi Praying In The Islamic Way

9 mins ago

NNPP asks Atiku to step down for Kwankwaso

18 mins ago

The upcoming election is a contest between us and the Rivers’ people’s traitors- Nyesom Wike

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button