BREAKING: FG Commences Stipend Payment For Npower Batch C2 Beneficiaries

FG has commenced stipend payment for Npower Batch C2 Beneficiaries.

NewsOnline reports that the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, has commenced the payment of stipends to Npower Batch C2 beneficiaries.

This online news platform understands that the news of the Npower stipend payment is gaining traction on all Npower beneficiaries’ social media discussion platforms right now.

Some Npower beneficiaries have claimed to have received their first stipends payment today, Wednesday, 22nd of February 2023, though the payroll tab on Nasims portal for some beneficiaries have not been activated.

NewsOnline Nigeria reports that the NPower Stipend Payment made to the Npower Batch C2 beneficiaries is for October 2022. The Npower October stipend payment alert is raining all over as beneficiaries share their excitement on some of their discussion platforms.

Npower management confirmed the commencement of the Npower stipend payment for Npower batch C2 beneficiaries in a post on the micro-blogging site, Twitter on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

The Npower Twitter handle tweeted:“Hello Batch C Stream 2 Beneficiaries. Please be informed that payments have commenced. The process is ongoing, and every eligible beneficiary would get paid.”

Hello Batch C Stream 2 Beneficiaries. Please be informed that payments has commenced. The process is ongoing, and every eligible beneficiary would get paid. Kindly drop a comment here with your location and bank name if you have received. Note that any comment not related, pic.twitter.com/ACrpW201nE — N-Power (@npower_ng) February 22, 2023

On the Npower payment delay, the management in a statement signed bySadiya Umar Farouq, the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, gave reasons for the delay in payment.

The statement reads in part:“Regarding the payment of your stipends for the months of October, November, and December 2022, please note that it is due to unavoidable and unforeseen challenges, including technical processes and the end of fiscal year mopping up of funds that have resulted in the delay.

“However, I am pleased to inform you that significant progress has been made in addressing these issues, and funds will be released within the week.

“Be assured that all outstanding stipends for graduate and non-graduate beneficiaries will be paid shortly,”the statement added.

