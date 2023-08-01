BREAKING: Emergency Responders Search For Flight Data Recorder, Others On Crashed Helicopter In Lagos

The Nigerian Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has disclosed that responders are searching for flight data recorder, cockpit recorder and Cospas-Sarsat beacon at the site of Tuesday’s helicopter crash in Lagos, southwest Nigeria.

According to the International Satellite System for Search and Rescue, a Cospas-Sarsat beacon, also called a distress radio beacon or emergency beacon, is a radio transmitter that can be activated in a life-threatening emergency to summon assistance from government authorities.

“We are searching for flight data recorder, cockpit recorder and Cospas Sarsat beacon,” Ibrahim Farinloye, the NEMA Acting Coordinator for South-West Zonal Office, said over two hours after the crash.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that there was panic in the Ikeja area of Lagos State on Tuesday as the helicopter crashed into a building and burst into flames.

The incident occurred opposite AP fuel station, close to a branch of the United Bank for Africa in the Oba Akran area of the state capital.

It was learnt that the incident occurred around 3.30pm.

According to the NEMA, the aircraft belongs to Airfirst Hospitality and Tour Ltd with Registration number – 5NCCQ

“There were two people on board. The control tower confirmed that there were only two people on board, not four. Three craters on the spot created by impacts on the ground,” Farinloye said.