BREAKING: El-Rufai, Two Others Await Clearance As Senate Confirms 45 Ministerial Nominees

According to Channels Television, the Senate on Monday finally concluded the screening of 45 of the 48 ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu, confirming them as cabinet members after a week of intense grilling for some and cursory introductions for others.

However, the Senate failed to confirm the nomination of the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State and the ministerial nominee from Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Senate President, Godswill Obot Akpabio, said that, “Nasir El-Rufai and two others have not been cleared by security checks.

The 45 nominees who successfully passed the process were confirmed following their screening by the Committee of the Whole, chaired by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio on the floor of the Red Chamber.

The confirmation came days after President Tinubu nominated them in two batches as ministers and wrote to the Senate, seeking their confirmation.

The exercise concluded today with the screening of Mahmoud and then Keyamo.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio urged the yet-to-be-confirmed nominees to take their matters to Mr President.

Recall that, Tinubu had on Friday revoked the earlier nomination of Dr. Maryam Shetty from Kano and replaced her with Dr. Mahmoud-Bunkure, who is also from the same State.

Source: Channels Television.

