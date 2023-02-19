BREAKING: EFCC Speaks On Recovering N400bn From Bola Tinubu’s Home

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

EFCC has denied recovering N400bn from Bola Tinubu’s home.

NewsOnline reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has denied raiding the home of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

In a statement on Sunday, Wilson Uwujaren, the Commission’s Spokesperson, debunked the report.

The Commission advised Nigerians to disregard reports making the rounds on social media, describing them as fake news.

It clarified that the Commission did not raid Tinubu’s home at any time and recovered a humongous sum of N 400 billion.

“The Commission wishes to state that the EFCC did no such operation.

“The public is enjoined to disregard the report as fake news,” he said.

