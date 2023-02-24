BREAKING: EFCC Intercepts N32.4m New Notes Meant For Vote-Buying In Lagos

NewsOnline reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has intercepted N32.4 million new notes suspected to be used for vote buying in Lagos.

In a post on its Twitter handle on Friday, the anti-graft agency said officials also arrested a suspect who has been taken into custody for questioning.

“The massive operation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to deter vote trading and other financial malfeasance ahead of tomorrow’s presidential and national assembly elections may have begun paying dividends with the interception in Lagos of the sum of N32,400,000 allegedly suspected to be used for vote buying in Lagos,” the statement read.

“The recovery was made by operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Commission. The suspect involved has been taken into custody for further questioning.”

On his part, EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa charged officials of the anti-graft agency deployed for election monitoring duties to show courage.

Bawa also asked them not to give room for unscrupulous persons to undermine the integrity of the elections through financial inducement.

“Tactical teams of operatives are currently on the ground in all the states of the federation and the FCT. Telephone hotlines have already been circulated through social media for members of the public to share information regarding financial malpractices with agents of the Commission.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report anyone trying to buy or sell votes by making use of the EFCC financial crimes reporting App, Eagle Eye, which is available for download on the Google Play or Apple store,” the statement added.

NewsOnline Nigeria earlier, security operatives arrested a federal lawmaker, Dr. Chinyere Igwe, with $498,100 on suspicion of attempted vote buying and money laundering.

The lawmaker who represents Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 2 in the House of Representatives was arrested along Aba Road in the state capital on Thursday.

These incidents come amid a scarcity of the new naira notes, subjecting millions of Nigerians to hardship. The situation also triggered protests in some states with aggrieved citizens barricading major roads to register their displeasure.