Breaking: EFCC detains Tompolo’s director of operations

Captain Warredi Enisuouh, the Executive Director of tions and Technical for Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), has been unlawfully arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It was gathered that, “the EFCC invited Enisuoh and asked him to disclose the sources of his intelligence when he appeared at the Commission’s office on January 19. According to TSSNL, a security surveillance company run by ex-militant leader Government Ekpemupolo, Enisuoh was coordinating an operation in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, to bust a top oil thief at the time.

According to our correspondent, “Capt. Enisuoh was reportedly detained by the EFCC after the agency demanded that he reveal the sources of his intelligence.” The company claimed that Capt. Enisuoh refused.

According to Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC’s spokesman, denied knowing of Enisuouh’s detention wether it was true or not, when he was contacted this afternoon.

He further stated that, “am yet to confirm it.”

