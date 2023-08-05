BREAKING: DSS grills Ogun SSG over ballot paper printing, COVID-19 fund

The Department of State Services has invited and interrogated the Secretary to Ogun State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, over recent allegations of fraud levelled against him.

An anonymous DSS source intimated to our correspondent that the invitation and subsequent questioning were a result of the accusations made against him.

According to the source, the grill took place on Friday at 6:55 p.m. at the DSS’s Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State Command Headquarters.

According to reports, Talabi was interrogated for five hours on Friday before being freed on his own recognizance.

Recent months have seen a lot of attention focused on Talabi’s suspected involvement with Superflux Printing Limited, which is based on Acme Road in Ikeja, Lagos State.

According to information obtained by our correspondent, Senior Advocate of Nigeria Mike Ozekhome petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, Code of Conduct Bureau, and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to conduct a thorough investigation into the relationship between the Independent National Electoral Commission and a printing business that Talabi was rumored to have owned during the previous elections.

However, the source claimed that once Talabi himself filed a petition over the claims, the agency interrogated the SSG about it.

The source further informed our correspondent that the DSS state command started the investigation to determine the validity of some accusations made against Talabi regarding, among other things, the printing of vote papers.

The source added that the alleged involvement of Superflux Printing Limited in the Covid-19 palliative dispute was one of the topics covered during the questioning.

The DSS reportedly questioned Talabi about the company’s involvement with sizable quantities of money connected to Ogun State and its role in the 2023 elections.

It was learned that the charges caused some people to worry about how they would affect how credible the forthcoming elections might be.

However, the source assured the public that the leadership was committed to conducting a careful and complete inquiry.

According to him, the agency is working to sort through the complicated web of accusations involving Talabi and his connection to Superflux Printing Limited.

The findings of this study will surely have a significant impact on Ogun State’s government.

Talabi had not returned numerous calls to his mobile number, thus attempts to contact him repeatedly were unsuccessful.

In addition, he hadn’t replied to the DSS’s text message inviting him.

From: PUNCH

