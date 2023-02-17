BREAKING: Crowd Returning Old Naira Notes Takes Over Lagos CBN Office

At the moment, there is a sizable gathering inside the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) building in Marina, Lagos. Those trying to exchange old money in the crowd are doing so following President Muhammadu Buhari’s order. Buhari instructed Nigerians to take the old N500 and N1000 notes to the CBN and other designated locations when he announced that they were no longer legal cash in his national broadcast on Wednesday. Buhari’s comment drew criticism, particularly from certain governors of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC). At the Lagos CBN office, authorities are having difficulty keeping the mob under control. They once requested that the depositors take the old notes to their banks, but they were refused.

Malik, a social media user who commented on the issue, claimed that his brother arrived at CBN in Marina at about 6 am and was 420 in line. He claimed that many people found it challenging to create the code required to deposit money on the CBN website.

