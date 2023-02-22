NEWS

BREAKING: Court Seizes Multibillion Lagos, Abuja, Dubai Properties Linked To Kogi Govt

Court has seized multibillion Lagos, Abuja, and Dubai properties linked to Kogi Government.

NewsOnline reports that the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has granted an order of interim forfeiture of 14 properties in Lagos, Abuja, United Arab Emirates linked to the Kogi State Government by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Nicholas Oweibo granted the order following an ex parte motion filed and argued by EFCC counsel, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, in suit FHC/L/CS/301/2023.

Oyedepo informed the judge that the properties, including the one in the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa in Dubai, UAE, were reasonably suspected to have been derived from unlawful activity.

Justice Oweibo also authorised the EFCC to confiscate the sum of N400million also linked to the State and recovered from one Aminu Falala.

Oyedepo further told the court that the N400m was reasonably suspected to have been derived from unlawful activity “and intended to be used for the acquisition of Plot No. 1224 Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.”

The judge also directed the (EFCC) to publish the order within 14 days for any interested party to show cause why the forfeiture order should not be made permanent.

Details shortly…

