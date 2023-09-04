BREAKING: Court Adjourns Hearing Of Traditional Religion Practitioner, Tani Olorun’s Preliminary Objection, Remands Him In Kwara Prison Till September 11

An Upper Area Court in Kwara State on Monday adjourned the hearing of a preliminary objection application filed by Adegbola Abdulazeez, an Isese (traditional religion) practitioner and activist, also known as Tani Olorun.

Speaking to SaharaReporters, one of his lawyers, Demola Solesi said the preliminary objection was to challenge the jurisdiction of the court.

He said, “The business before the court was a preliminary objection to the jurisdiction of the court. We are not filing the bail application yet because it will amount to admitting that the court has jurisdiction over the case.”

The court therefore ordered that Tani Olorun should be returned to prison till the next adjourned date, Monday, September 11, 2023.

In August, the Isese practitioner was remanded in prison for allegedly planning to start a war in Ilorin city, the Kwara State capital, by “inviting other traditional and idol worshippers to assemble in Ilorin on the 20th of August, 2023.”

He was also accused of burning the Quran and insulting some Islamic clerics.

SaharaReporters earlier on Monday reported that personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and some security agencies were seen milling around the court in the morning to beef up security ahead of the hearing.

Security Beefed Up Ahead Of ‘Isese’ Traditional Activist, Tani Olohun’s Trial In Kwara Court | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/2koTfY6K6t pic.twitter.com/aOyfN3d3Rd — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) September 4, 2023

It was learned that no fewer than six police vehicles and armed personnel were stationed around the court, which was not the case during previous sittings.