BREAKING: CNN Projects Peter Obi As 2023 Presidential Election Winner

CNN has projected Peter Obi as the 2023 Presidential Election Winner in the latest poll.

NewsOnline reports that the Cable Network News (CNN), has projected the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi to win the Saturday poll.

This online newspaper understands that Nigerians will vote in a hotly contested presidential election on Saturday that analysts say is too close to call. As the most populous country in Africa elects a new leader, it will be the largest democratic process on the continent.

The country is currently dealing with a wide range of economic and security issues, from cash and fuel shortages to an increase in terrorism attacks, high inflation, and a falling local currency.

There are 18 candidates vying for the top position in Nigeria, and each is confident that, if elected, they can change the course of the nation. However, according to polls, only three are currently ahead in the popular vote.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate for Buhari’s party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of the leading contenders.Atiku Abubakar, the head of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former vice president, is another strong contestant.

The current administration headed by the APC and opposition parties have always faced off in a two-horse contest for the presidency of Nigeria, but this year’s election hasPeter Obi,

a strong third candidate running under the less well-known Labour Party.

The Latest CNN Polls

CNN Projects Peter Obi As 2023 Presidential Election Winner

The labour party presidential candidate holds the top rank with 41%, according to the media outlet’s estimate.Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president of Nigeria, is currently in third place on the log with 20%, trailing only the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, who is currently in second place with 31%.

Several polling organizations, in addition to CNN, have forecast that the former governor of the Anambra state will win the next elections.

Issues

While millions of people struggle to obtain the new versions of bank notes, fuel shortages and a lack of locally produced currency have sparked violent protests in several areas of Nigeria.

Nigerians anticipate that the ultimate winner of the presidential election would get to work quickly finding answers to those issues, including addressing the nation’s mounting debt, oil theft, and a contentious fuel subsidy that denies the country significant oil money.

