BREAKING: CBN Orders All Banks To Start Paying New Notes Over The Counter

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

CBN has ordered all Banks to start paying new naira notes over the counter. NewsOnline reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed commercial banks to start paying the redesigned naira notes to customers over the counter. ALSO: Respect Your Old Age, Kwankwaso Not In Talks With You – NNPP Replies Atiku In a statement on Thursday, Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor, said the new directive was to alleviate the challenges that Nigerians are experiencing with getting access to the new notes, as well as reduce queues at the automated teller machines (ATMs) nationwide. More to follow… Related

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip