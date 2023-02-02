NEWS

BREAKING: CBN Orders All Banks To Start Paying New Notes Over The Counter

CBN has ordered all Banks to start paying new naira notes over the counter.

 

NewsOnline reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed commercial banks to start paying the redesigned naira notes to customers over the counter.

 

In a statement on Thursday, Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor, said the new directive was to alleviate the challenges that Nigerians are experiencing with getting access to the new notes, as well as reduce queues at the automated teller machines (ATMs) nationwide.

