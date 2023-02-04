BREAKING: CBN Emefiele’s Plan To Ruin APC Elections Chances Exposed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

CBN Emefiele’s alleged plan to ruin APC Elections chances has been exposed by Ganduje.

NewsOnline reports that the Governor of Kano State on Friday said the naira redesign was never the agenda of the All Progressive Congress, APC, but a calculated plan by the Central Bank Governor, Goodwin Emefiele and a few cronies surrounding President Muhammadu Buhari.

He made the allegations during an interview on the BBC Hausa radio service.

The currency swap has already put over two hundred million Nigerians under pressure as people in some parts of the country’s southwest have begun protesting the lack of physical cash flow.

Ganduje said that by next week if issues regarding the currency issues were not resolved following a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors, the governors would take a step to ensure that the plan by the Central Bank Governor and a few other people do not plunge the country into crisis.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting in Abuja, Ganduje said the CBN Governor, Emefiele acted to deceive President Muhammadu Buhari into redesigning the naira because he failed to make it at the APC primaries which brought Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima as it’s Presidential and vice presidential candidates.

Also speaking the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasiru El-Rufai said the meeting with the president centres on the lack of flow of cash across the country.

“We were told that the CBN so far mopped up over N2trn from circulation but only printed about N 300 billion, which is not enough to go round over two hundred million people looking for cash. The President asked for time to have a discussion with the Central Bank and we are going to wait for the aftermath of that meeting.” Governor Elrufai said.

The Kaduna State Governor, however, cautioned that the issue currently on ground is capable of throwing the country into trouble.

Related