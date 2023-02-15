BREAKING: Buhari Signs Defence Research Bill, Three Others Into Law

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Buhari has signed Defence Research Bill and three others into law.

NewsOnline reports that Defence Research and Development Bureau Bill, 2022 passed by the National Assembly has been signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was contained in a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate) Babajide Omoworare, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Other bills signed by the President are National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons Act, 2022, the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority Act, 2022 and National Assembly Library Trust Fund (Establishment) Act, 2022.

Related