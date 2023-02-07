NEWS

BREAKING: Buhari Meets Emefiele, Tambuwal, Others Over Scarcity Of Naira Notes

President Buhari is currently meeting with CBN Governor Emefiele, Tambuwal, and others over the scarcity of naira notes.

 

NewsOnline reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, Chairman of the Nigerian Governor’s Forum, Aminu Tambuwal behind closed.

 

 

The meeting which was held at the State House Abuja came amid protests in many parts of the country over the unavailability of Naira notes.

 

Chairman of the Progressive Governor’s Forum, Atiku Bagudu, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa; as well as the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor also attended the meeting at the State House, Abuja.

 

