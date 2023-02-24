NEWS

BREAKING: British Consul Storms DSS Custody To Meet Nnamdi Kanu

British Consul has stormed DSS Custody to meet Nnamdi Kanu.

NewsOnline reports that amid his health challenge, a British Consul, Ms. Heather Wilkie met with Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.

This online newspaper understands that Nnamdi Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, said the IPOB leader discussed issues bothering on his health and extrajudicial detention with the British Consul.

ALSO: Finnish Police Release Simon Ekpa Hours After Serious Interrogation

Ejimakor also said other issues discussed by Kanu and Wilkie can’t be made public.

In a tweet, Ejimakor wrote: “UPDATE: I visited #MNK today in the company of SAN Machukwu-Ume & Barr Maxwell Opara.

“MNK confirmed to me a recent visit by the British Consul & that the matter of his extrajudicial detention & health were predominant.

“Other messages are legion but not for public consumption.”

Kanu has been locked up in a DSS facility in Abuja.

